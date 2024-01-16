Modern Ghana logo
A/R: Self-styled fetish priest arrested for duping clients at Osem

Crime & Punishment
A self-styled fetish priest, alleged to have duped many people at Osem in the Asante Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has been arrested by the Nkawie Police.

Nana Baffour Attah Badu, 25, is said to have succeeded in collecting a total of GHc 30,000.00 from some unsuspecting people at Osem to solve their spiritual and other problems but failed to do so and absconded from the community.

He was arrested at Nkawie when one of his victims, who had travelled to transact some business at the central market, saw him performing some rituals in an attempt to dupe unsuspecting traders and customers.

A police source told the Ghana News Agency that Badu was arrested after a police officer and some of the victims from Osem reported the matter to the Nkawie District Police Command.

The source said the suspect had been transferred to Osem for further investigations.

GNA

