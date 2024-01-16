Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghanaian banks refused to give me loans for my projects – Freedom Caesar

Headlines Ghanaian banks refused to give me loans for my projects – Freedom Caesar
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Founder of the New Force Movement and Ghanaian Entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has disclosed his rejection to secure loans from some financial institutions in Ghana.

He decried several Ghanaian banks that turned down his request to grant him loans to facilitate his projects and his array of businesses.

Nana Kwame Bediako has a conglomerate of businesses to his name.

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Cheddar indicated that only one bank expressed its willingness to give him a loan, but the bank later collapsed.

The founder of the New Force Movement emphasized that only the World Bank supported and financed part of his projects because he had a partner.

“We have had one bank that has lent us money before, IFC from the World Bank. They lent us money for a part of our building [properties]. When you come to Ghana, we have a lot of banks, from student loans to business advancement, whatever you ask of these banks, they don’t have the money for you. I’m sure we all know this. We don’t have banks supporting us, even if you want to high-purchase a car where you have a job. I have not borrowed money from Ghanaian banks before. I tried, but they won’t give me.”

“There was one Ghanaian bank that took me through a process and took my building documents at that time. I passed all the requirements, and when they got to give me the money, they didn’t, and it took me about two years to hear it has been dissolved,” he told Bernard Avle.

He raised concerns about the reluctance of financial institutions to offer loans to business owners in the country, posing a huge risk to the economy of the country.

Cheddar bemoaned the lack of trust in international financial institutions to loan Africans money.

“My partner had to come in and support. It’s difficult for Africans to benefit from such financial institutions; I don’t think they believe in our capacity. And I also don’t think they believe in the governance that built the economies of our country,” he observed.

Nana Kwame Bediako promised to give hope to the youth if he wins the presidential elections.

“Currently, there’s no hope; that is why we are here.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Teacher arrested for impersonating Akan MP Yao Gomado Teacher arrested for impersonating Akan MP Yao Gomado

41 minutes ago

Lands and Forestry Committee unaware of Govt Redevelopment Programme – Rashid Pelpuo Lands and Forestry Committee unaware of Gov’t Redevelopment Programme – Rashid P...

41 minutes ago

Well show you the depleted books and finances of the country to measure our promises – Mahama tells Labour Unions We’ll show you the depleted books and finances of the country to measure our pro...

41 minutes ago

Mahamas comment to labour unions shows he's a man of truth, he could've said 'We will give it to you' – Alex Segbefia Mahama’s comment to labour unions shows he's a man of truth, he could've said 'W...

41 minutes ago

2024 Elections: Move election day from Saturday, December 7 — SDA Church petitions AG 2024 Elections: Move election day from Saturday, December 7 — SDA Church petitio...

1 hour ago

Barker-Vormawor files defence in GHc10 million defamation suit by Albert Kan Dapaah Barker-Vormawor files defence in GHc10 million defamation suit by Albert Kan Dap...

1 hour ago

Cheddar announces presidential bid with sweet girls Cheddar announces presidential bid with ‘sweet girls’

1 hour ago

AR: Self-styled fetish priest arrested for duping clients at Osem A/R: Self-styled fetish priest arrested for duping clients at Osem

1 hour ago

Ghanaian banks refused to give me loans for my projects – Freedom Caesar Ghanaian banks refused to give me loans for my projects – Freedom Caesar

1 hour ago

NAM 1 Trial: l never received any dividends on my investments — witness tells court NAM 1 Trial: l never received any dividends on my investments — witness tells co...

Just in....
body-container-line