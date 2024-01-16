Modern Ghana logo
I must be honest, I ignored Ekumfi because they voted NPP MP out in 2020 elections after making minister — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted denying Ekumfi constituency development projects after they voted out the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Member of Parliament in the 2020 elections.

During a visit by the Kyedomhemaa of Ekumfi, Nana Enyimfua III and some others reported to be family members of late President John Atta Mills, the President acknowledged diverting state resources from the area following Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe's defeat.

Ato Cudjoe served as Deputy Minister and Minister with the aim of channelling development to the constituency while in office, according to the President.

“I made Ato Cudjoe a minister and a deputy minister so he could do something there for you. But unfortunately he lost his seat in the next election and it’s all part of the reasons I also ignored you for a while, I must be honest with the truth," he stated.

The president's comment has caused stir, with many on social media arguing the President to prioritize national development based on need, not political affiliation.

In her remarks to the President that triggered the response, Nana Enyimfua III appealed to the government to undertake a project that would benefit the youth.

She noted Ekumfi's continued lack of development despite promises made to the family of late former President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, who hailed from the area.

