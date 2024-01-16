Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Provide medical support to alleged gay student beaten and striped on your campus — UG management told

Social News Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana

The Center for Democratic Development-Ghana (CDD-Ghana) is urging authorities at the University of Ghana to provide medical support to a student who was beaten and stripped on campus allegedly for being gay.

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 16, CDD-Ghana condemned the "recent incident involving the beating, abuse, and violations of the rights of an individual at the University of Ghana for allegedly being gay."

The group said videos of the "barbaric action" were not supposed to be filmed or even circulated on social media, noting all those involved "are presumed to be students at the university."

CDD-Ghana believes the attack violated the student's fundamental human rights under Ghana's constitution as well as the university's code of conduct.

The statement quotes directly from the University of Ghana's policies: "Without prejudice to the application of the national laws by the University, no junior member of the University shall engage in a course of vexatious conduct that is directed at one or more specific individuals, and that is based on the race, ancestry, place of birth, origin, colour, ethnic origin, citizenship, sex, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, creed, age, marital status, family status of the individual or those individuals that are known to be unwelcomed."

CDD-Ghana demanded "that the university authorities initiate an immediate investigation into this barbaric incident and bring the perpetrators to book while providing medical and psychological support to the affected individual."

They concluded: "The University of Ghana must act now!"

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Founder of GhanaWeb, Robert Bellaart Ghanaweb woes deepen as CEO Robert Bellaart fires David Antwi, "he's in charge o...

1 hour ago

A file photo of the University of Ghana campus Take immediate action against those seen beating alleged gay student on campus —...

1 hour ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa If SALL is part of your 100 astroturf projects, exchange it for roads — Franklin...

1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I must be honest, I ignored Ekumfi because they voted NPP MP out in 2020 electio...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director 2024 elections: Ignore Mahama who wants 4-year 'honeymoon' and vote for ‘doer’ B...

2 hours ago

COP George Alex Mensah, aspiring NPP parliamentary candidate for Asante Bekwai NPP primaries: Even if I lose, I'll still campaign to ‘break the 8’ — COP Alex M...

2 hours ago

2024 Election: Rejecttalker Mahama and vote for doer Bawumia – Richard Ahiagbah 2024 Election: Reject ‘talker’ Mahama and vote for ‘doer’ Bawumia – Richard Ahia...

2 hours ago

Teacher arrested for impersonating Akan MP Yao Gomado Teacher arrested for impersonating Akan MP Yao Gomado

2 hours ago

Well show you the depleted books and finances of the country to measure our promises – Mahama tells Labour Unions We’ll show you the depleted books and finances of the country to measure our pro...

2 hours ago

Mahamas comment to labour unions shows he's a man of truth, he could've said 'We will give it to you' – Alex Segbefia Mahama’s comment to labour unions shows he's a man of truth, he could've said 'W...

Just in....
body-container-line