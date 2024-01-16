Provide medical support to alleged gay student beaten and striped on your campus — UG management told

The Center for Democratic Development-Ghana (CDD-Ghana) is urging authorities at the University of Ghana to provide medical support to a student who was beaten and stripped on campus allegedly for being gay.

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 16, CDD-Ghana condemned the "recent incident involving the beating, abuse, and violations of the rights of an individual at the University of Ghana for allegedly being gay."

The group said videos of the "barbaric action" were not supposed to be filmed or even circulated on social media, noting all those involved "are presumed to be students at the university."

CDD-Ghana believes the attack violated the student's fundamental human rights under Ghana's constitution as well as the university's code of conduct.

The statement quotes directly from the University of Ghana's policies: "Without prejudice to the application of the national laws by the University, no junior member of the University shall engage in a course of vexatious conduct that is directed at one or more specific individuals, and that is based on the race, ancestry, place of birth, origin, colour, ethnic origin, citizenship, sex, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, creed, age, marital status, family status of the individual or those individuals that are known to be unwelcomed."

CDD-Ghana demanded "that the university authorities initiate an immediate investigation into this barbaric incident and bring the perpetrators to book while providing medical and psychological support to the affected individual."

They concluded: "The University of Ghana must act now!"