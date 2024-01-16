I look forward to working with you to build on strong ties between our countries – Akufo-Addo to re-elected DR Congo President

16.01.2024 LISTEN

President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated re-elected DR Congo President H.E Felix Tshisekedi, on the affirmation of his victory in last December's presidential elections by his country's Constitutional Court.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 16, President Akufo-Addo said he looks forward to working with H.E Felix Tshisekedi to deepen the ties and friendship between the two countries.

“I look forward to continuing to work with President Tshisekedi in his second term of office, just as we did in his first, so we can continue to build on the strong ties of friendship and co-operation which exists between our two countries, and which are based on the shared agenda of development, prosperity, and adherence to the tenets of good governance and the rule of law.

“Warm congratulations, once again, to President Felix Tshisekedi, and to the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Best wishes for his and the country's success,” President Akufo-Addo said in his release.

In his congratulatory statement, President Akufo-Addo also commended the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo for their peaceful and orderly conduct in the elections.

He said it has strengthened the frontiers of multiparty democracy in the Democratic Republic of Congo.