Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
16.01.2024 General News

I look forward to working with you to build on strong ties between our countries – Akufo-Addo to re-elected DR Congo President

I look forward to working with you to build on strong ties between our countries – Akufo-Addo to re-elected DR Congo President
16.01.2024 LISTEN

President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated re-elected DR Congo President H.E Felix Tshisekedi, on the affirmation of his victory in last December's presidential elections by his country's Constitutional Court.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 16, President Akufo-Addo said he looks forward to working with H.E Felix Tshisekedi to deepen the ties and friendship between the two countries.

“I look forward to continuing to work with President Tshisekedi in his second term of office, just as we did in his first, so we can continue to build on the strong ties of friendship and co-operation which exists between our two countries, and which are based on the shared agenda of development, prosperity, and adherence to the tenets of good governance and the rule of law.

“Warm congratulations, once again, to President Felix Tshisekedi, and to the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Best wishes for his and the country's success,” President Akufo-Addo said in his release.

In his congratulatory statement, President Akufo-Addo also commended the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo for their peaceful and orderly conduct in the elections.

He said it has strengthened the frontiers of multiparty democracy in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

4 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo attends World Economic Forum in Davos, NAM Conference in Uganda President Akufo-Addo attends World Economic Forum in Davos, NAM Conference in Ug...

4 hours ago

Give us a honeymoon period to put things in place when we come to power – Mahama begs Ghanaians Give us a honeymoon period to put things in place when we come to power – Mahama...

5 hours ago

I'm not important in my own NPP So I'll go to where I'll be appreciated — One man supporter Abraham Boakye defects to NDC I'm not important in my own NPP So I'll go to where I'll be appreciated — One ma...

5 hours ago

ECOWAS Court of Justice not an electoral dispute arbiter – Head of Legal ECOWAS Court of Justice not an electoral dispute arbiter – Head of Legal

5 hours ago

NPP primaries: My hands are clean – Retired COP Alex Mensah NPP primaries: ‘My hands are clean’ – Retired COP Alex Mensah

5 hours ago

Cancellation of The Convention event made New Force powerful – Freedom Caesar Cancellation of The Convention event made New Force ‘powerful’ – Freedom Caesar

5 hours ago

Torentco deal: Well use lawful means to get interdicted union executives reinstated at TOR – GTPCWU Torentco deal: We’ll use lawful means to get interdicted union executives reinst...

5 hours ago

III run as independent presidential candidate in 2024 election – Cheddar I’II run as independent presidential candidate in 2024 election – Cheddar

5 hours ago

I didn't reject the CDS appointment; the 'juju' attacks on me are out of jealousy, it won't work —Army Chief I didn't reject the CDS appointment; the 'juju' attacks on me are out of jealous...

5 hours ago

Funeral service held for Samira Bawumia's bodyguard who perished in accident Funeral service held for Samira Bawumia's bodyguard who perished in accident

Just in....
body-container-line