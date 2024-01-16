‘Akufo-Addo's government now all-time champions of single-source procurements’ — Ablakwa alleges

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alleged that the government of Nana Akufo-Addo has become the "all-time champions" of single-source procurements in the country.

In a post via X on Tuesday, January 16, Mr. Ablakwa claimed to have obtained new documents showing how the government engaged in "profligate and vulgar spending" on "fantasy projects" during the 2020 election campaign period.

He cited an example of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) allegedly single-sourcing the construction of a 50-bed guest house in Tamale to De Simone Limited at a massive cost of GHS139.9 million.

Mr. Ablakwa stated that "none of the procurements under [BoG Governor Dr. Ernest] Addison's watch have been competitive."

He added that "without principle and scruples, they are now the all-time champions of grand single-source procurements."

The North Tongu MP argued that payments for other controversial projects such as the National Cathedral and new BoG headquarters also commenced during the 2020 campaign were aimed at looting the public purse to canvass votes.

He warned that the Akufo-Addo government could be planning "similar 'lootocratic' schemes" ahead of the December 7 elections, and called on Ghanaians to "stop them in their tracks."