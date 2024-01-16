Modern Ghana logo
IGP and POMAB commend the Police Visibility Unit for ensuring safe Christmas celebrations

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
IGP and POMAB commend the Police Visibility Unit for ensuring safe Christmas celebrations
In a commendation ceremony held at the police headquarters in Accra, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, along with the Police Management Board (POMAB), expressed appreciation for the outstanding efforts of the police visibility unit during the Christmas festivities.

During the Christmas season, the Ghana Police Service strategically deployed personnel across the nation to ensure the safety of lives and properties. The IGP, in recognizing their dedicated service, praised the personnel for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the welfare of citizens.

At the ceremony, the IGP applauded the collaborative efforts of other security agencies and the media, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining peace during the festive season. He extended gratitude to the families of the police personnel for their support and Ghanaians for accommodating the temporary increase in police presence, acknowledging that public engagement has contributed to policing improvements.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare emphasized the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to become a benchmark institution, not only in Ghana but also across Africa. He expressed confidence that, with collective effort and support, the foundation laid during their watch would become an enduring legacy for the benefit of Ghana.

The IGP underscored the importance of changing the narrative surrounding the police-service relationship. He expressed gratitude to the media and stakeholders for their support in conveying the message that the police are servants, and the public are the masters. He emphasized the commitment to building trust and understanding the needs and demands of the public to inform planning actions and implementation.

Personnel from the police visibility unit, in their remarks, highlighted the public's positive response to the efforts of the IGP and POMAB in making policing more visible and accessible to the general public.

In closing, the IGP emphasized the determination of the new Ghana Police Service to script a history that will reflect positively on the institution, shaping a future where public trust, collaboration, and excellence are the hallmarks of law enforcement in the country.

