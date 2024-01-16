Modern Ghana logo
President Akufo-Addo attends World Economic Forum in Davos, NAM Conference in Uganda

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana to attend the 2024 Edition of the World Economic Forum Annual Meetings in Davis, Switzerland, which begins from Tuesday, 16th January, to Friday, 19th January.

The Davos meeting has become a global forum which brings together world leaders in politics, business, finance and academia to deliberate on matters affecting the global community.

President Akufo-Addo will leave Davos, Switzerland, for Kampala, Uganda, to participate in the 2024 Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is being held on the theme, “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence."

The Non-Aligned Movement has its origins in what has been referred to as the first large-scale Asian–African or Afro–Asian Conference, held on 18th– 24th April 1955.

The NAM, popularly known as the Bandung Conference, named after the City, where it was held –Bandung, Indonesia, was first attended by delegations from 29 governments mostly from Asia – because most of present-day African states were still under colonial control.

Again, after the NAM conference in Uganda, President Akufo-Addo will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Boakai in Monrovia, Liberia.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Presidency.

The President is expected back to Ghana on Monday, 22nd January, 2024.

