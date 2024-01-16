Nana Kwame Bediako, the leader of the New Force, has pledged to provide the youth with opportunities to actively participate in the decision-making processes of the country if he is elected in the 2024 elections.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV, Bediako emphasised the need for the youth to be highly involved in choosing their leaders, citing a lack of such opportunities over the past four decades.

Bediako criticised the practice of politicians using the youth solely to amass votes by offering financial inducements that do not permit them to make the right decision of choosing competence over money.

He expresses concern over the inability of young individuals with the courage to stand up for the youth in the country.

He stated, “I think that the New Force is standing for the youth in this country. We believe that in the past four decades, the youth should have the right to be a part of the decision – how and who is going to lead us and how they are supposed to lead us.

“In the past four decades, between NDC and NPP, there hasn’t been any young person who has stood up with the courage to say that I am coming in, and I am going to become the unifier.

"I am the unifier between the youth and the government. I am going to be a president who will give the opportunity to young people, first of all, to be a part of the decision of how this country is choosing leaders."

The New Force leader stressed that the time has come for the youth to rise above reproach and demand the best for themselves and the next generation to come.

"So we want to eradicate and get rid of people going to the same youth and give them money instead, and after that, there is no development, there is no job creation," he added.