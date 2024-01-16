ECG raises concern about uncontrolled bush burning resulting in power outages; threatens court action

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that bush burning in parts of the country is adversely affecting the quality of power supply.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited has noticed with great concern, activities of uncontrolled bush burning, especially during the harmattan season. This adversely impacts on the quality of power supply,” the company said in a notice issued on Tuesday, January 16.

According to ECG, this uncontrolled setting of fire to clear bushes across the country, more often than not, ends up burning its electricity poles and distribution lines, causing serious damage to our network system, resulting in outages and inconvenience to our customers.

ECG in its release advices the public to be safety conscious when clearing bushes, and ensure the use of fire belts to prevent uncontrolled bush burning.

Meanwhile, it has warned that it could be forced to take legal action against persons engaging in uncontrolled bush burning that affects power supply.

“ECG wishes to inform all and sundry to be safety conscious when clearing bushes, and ensure the use of fire belts to prevent uncontrolled bush burning.

“Please be informed that ECG reserves the right to seek legal redress against offenders whose activities destroy our installations,” the release added.