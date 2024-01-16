Modern Ghana logo
I don’t know which corner we’ve turned when the exchange rate is still high – Prof. John Gatsi

Headlines Prof. John Gatsi
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Prof. John Gatsi

The Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School (UCCBS), Professor John Gatsi has kicked against the assertions by government that Ghana has turned the corner.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in his presentation of the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy announced that the country has turned the corner and recovering from its economic crisis.

The phrase has recently been used by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has stressed that things are getting better thanks to interventions and the hard work of his government.

Speaking to Starr FM today, Prof. John Gatsi argued that he struggles to see how the country has turned the corner when a decrease in inflation to 23.20 percent has still not brought down the policy rate.

He said it is wrong to say the country has turned the corner when the exchange rate also remains high.

“You need to appreciate where the Finance Minister is coming from the whole IMF programme which he rejected but accepted later on. He needs to show that it is working. The Finance Minister when he was presenting his economic indicators will want to compare it to about 10 years ago, about 15 years ago.

“Why are we turning the corner just because we are comparing inflation figures which are not responsive to policy rate and not responsive to the cost of doing business in the country? The inflation rate is not bringing down the policy rate. The exchange rate is still high. So I don’t know which corner we have turned,” Professor John Gatsi bemoaned.

He continued, “Our problem is corruption, unemployment, and people selling jobs at the government departments which people are saying all around. We have a high cost of doing business. Those are the problems and they have not changed any beat.

“So I wonder how somebody will just look at the inflation figures and then say that we have turned the corner. It means that person doesn’t appreciate the economy he is managing.”

According to him, anyone who continues to argue that the country has turned the corner does not understand the economy he is managing.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

