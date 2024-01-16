Modern Ghana logo
Learn from Guardiola; change your style and stop playing ‘duka daya’ players in your gov’t – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

16.01.2024 LISTEN

Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to change his style of governance.

In a post on Facebook, he recommended that the President learn from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and get rid of officials in his government underperforming.

According to Franklin Cudjoe, some of the President’s appointees have not been good and need to be removed.

“Any time l watch Man City play a difficult game, l look out for that one or two important substitutes the coach makes..and most of the time it works..like today. How l wished Nana Addo, an avid fan of the premier league would have learned from the likes of Guardiola or even his own team Tottenham coach Angelos Postecoglou, but no.

“So so edey look kwa way e still dey play duka daya players way dem dey ask for salary increase through nansins taxes on top.. Nana my paddy change your style ooo before you vamoos for the seat,” Franklin Cudjoe said in a post on Facebook.

In addition, Franklin Cudjoe has admonished President Akufo-Addo to reduce and reshuffle his ‘big daddy’ government to save some money to buy incubators for hospitals in Walewale.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

