GES has renamed National PTA Council to Parents Association without consulting members — Kofi Asare

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has come under fire for reportedly renaming the National Council of Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) without consulting the body.

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of education think tank Africa Education Watch, raised alarm over the GES' move in a Facebook post on Monday, January 15.

"I have sighted the GES’ new PTA guidelines, and spoken to the National PTA Council. I hear the Council wasn’t even consulted," Asare wrote.

He revealed that to "rub insults through injury, the GES decided to unilaterally change their name from National PTA Council to Parents Association (PA)."

Mr Asare questioned the rationale for the name change, given that "the 70 year group is registered as a limited by guarantee company-National Council of PTAs-at the Registrar General’s Dept."

The renaming of the Council, according to the education advocate, raises concerns over freedom of association rights enshrined in the country's constitution.

"What does this imply for Freedom of Association under 21 (1) (c) and 23 of the 1992 Constitution?" quizzed Kofi Asare.