Western Region: The Affum Darkwah Mission International launches social club to support communities

A non-profit organisation, The Affum Darkwah Mission International (TADMI) has launched TADMI Social Club (TSC) at Wassa East in the Western Region of Ghana to offer financial and social support to communities to enhance their living standards.

Since the establishment of TADMI Social Club four years ago, over GHC200,000 has been given as loans without interest to support start-ups and other businesses.

Additionally, the club supports members' education, skills training, child care, hospitalization and bereavement.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of the club, Mr. Daniel Affum Darkwah in an interview with the media at the launch of TSC said many communities are faced with numerous challenges.

He noted that highly among them are youth unemployment, high cost of living, bad roads, and underdevelopment hence TADMI Social Club exist to reduce the plight of the people and empower them to be self-sustainable.

He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to minimize the cycle of poverty, hunger and dependency.

The financier of the club Mr. Daniel Affum-Darkwah who is also an aspiring Independent Member of Parliament for Wassa East explained that members of TADMI Social Club attend meetings and pay dues once a month to be recognised as active members to qualify for the benefits of the club.

"The club is spreading across Ghana and has over five thousand members at about seventy branches in Wassa East alone, excluding branches in other parts of Ghana and abroad," Mr. Affum-Darkwah said.