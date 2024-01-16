Kingsley Agyemang sponsors maiden edition Champions of KMSQ to study abroad

The NPP Parliamentary Aspirant of the Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has sponsored the Maiden Edition Champions of the Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz (KMSQ) to study abroad.

This is in fulfilment of his promise to them a couple of years ago on the need to prioritise education within the region and Ghana at large.

Background

In August 2019, the Kingsley Quizzes, which are an initiative of Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, began, with ‘Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz’ as the first initiative on the theme “nurturing the seeds of tomorrow.”

The maiden and 2019 editions of the Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz had Obeng George Panin and Obeng George Kakra from Bunso MA JHS contesting and emerging as victors.

After the tough contest, the NPP Parliamentary aspirant for Abuakwa South and the Registrar of Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, who equally doubles as the founder of the Kingsley Quizzes, promised to sponsor their education from high school through university. He said this during his speech delivered after the contest at the Asiakwa Pentecostal Church auditorium.

Negative Comments

Years after the contest, some naysayers had lamented that the parliamentary aspirant wouldn’t deliver his promise. The opposition also made similar comments, saying "it was political talk to gain ground."

This didn't deter Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, as he went on to organise ‘Kingsley vacation classes’ for all students in the Abuakwa South Municipality, of which the maiden champions were beneficiaries.

These vacation classes nurtured and prepared the maiden champions for the 2022 National Science and Math Quiz Contest on the theme “nurturing the seeds of tomorrow." The 2019 contestants of the ‘Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz’ were adequately prepared through the “Kingsley Vacation Classes” for the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Main Contestants

Obeng George Kakra and Obeng George Panin became the main contestants again for Abuakwa State College for the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz.

They won most of their contests and qualified for the preliminary stage but couldn’t make it to the eighth stage.

Awards

On their high school graduation, Kakra was awarded the best student in elective math and elective physics, whereas Panin also received the best student in core math and elective chemistry at Abuakwa State College.

Volunteerism

After high school, they volunteered to coach the contestants for Bunso MA JHS, their alma mater, in the 4th edition of the Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz, who also emerged as winners for the 4th edition, making their school a two-time champion.

They equally groomed the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz contestants for Abuakwa State College, and they also emerged as the 1st runner-up for the 2023 regional championship.

Invitation

In 2023, the coordinator of the Kingsley Quizzes and the Executive Aide for Dr. Kingsley, Dr. Michael Ampem Darko, invited them over to the Municipal Office to start their ‘Study Abroad’ process. All necessary documents were catered for to aid in a smooth admissions process.

Admissions

They had four admissions to four top reputable universities abroad, namely Robert Gordon University in the United Kingdom, the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom, the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, and the University of Memphis in the United States.

However, they chose the University of Memphis in the US as their preferred study destination.

Challenges

Upon receiving their admissions, they faced some challenges. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang again availed himself to calm situations down.

Costs

They didn’t get an earlier date in Ghana for their visa interview. Dr. Kingsley again booked appointments in Dubai for them to go and have their interview there. All costs, including flight tickets, accommodation, and visa fees, were duly catered for by the Abuakwa South NPP Parliamentary aspirant.

Visa

Interestingly, just after getting their visa issued, their flight ticket from Ghana to the USA was booked in advance for them. Their accommodations for school were also secured even before they got to Ghana to say goodbye to their teachers, family, friends, and delegates in the constituency.

Dreams

On Saturday, January 13, 2023, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, together with some delegates and other constituency executives, accompanied the twins, who are the reigning champions of the Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz, to the airport and wished them well as they journeyed overseas to continue their education and pursue their dreams, respectively.

Enrollment

Obeng George Panin is enrolling in a BSc in Mechanical Engineering, whereas Obeng George Kakra is also enrolling in a BSc in Computer Science with a concentration in Cybersecurity for the Spring 2024 intake at the University of Memphis.

Appreciation

The parents, teachers, and youth in the constituency have applauded Dr. Kingsley Agyemang and Dr. Michael Ampem Darko for delivering their promises and still working for a better future for the youth in the constituency.