Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

AFCON: ‘We want to return home, we are tired’ – Ghanaian supporters in Ivory Coast

General News AFCON: We want to return home, we are tired – Ghanaian supporters in Ivory Coast
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian football supporters who were transported to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, by the government to cheer on the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are facing a desperate situation.

Stranded and allegedly abandoned, the fans are now pleading with the Ghanaian government for immediate assistance.

These fans, housed at the Entree Hotel Memi in Abidjan, claim they have been deprived of food, water, and proper communication with Ghanaian authorities.

They claim that the high cost of living in Ivory Coast has further drained their resources, leaving them in a precarious situation.

These supporters were part of a group sent by the Ghanaian government to support the Black Stars.

However, their experience has been far from the promised one. They have been unable to contact officials for assistance, heightening their sense of despair and abandonment.

In an interview with Citi News, the supporters called on the government to intervene and provide them with the necessary support to return home safely.

One of the supporters said “When we started the journey from the Accra Sports Stadium, it has been hell till today. We were even begging for water. We got to Elubo, but the borders were shut because we got there late.

“We had to sleep on the floor all in the name of our dear country Ghana to come and support the Black Stars. They paired us three and four in a room as we got there. When we got to the stadium, some of us were seven minutes to the end of the game because the tickets were given to us late.”

“So please they should come and take us back to Ghana because all of us here, one way or the other we are doing our own thing, we are tired. Other than that we will start mentioning the names of those who brought us here and reveal everything.”

Another said “We were in our homes when they invited us to come and support the black stars. We came, we knew we were going to a foreign man’s land so we prepared ourselves with a few cedis…but since we arrived, nobody has come to even welcome us. We’ve been buying items in CFA with our own money. Now the monies are finished…It is becoming a headache for us. We are begging those who have brought us here.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sports in response to Citi News checks stated that “officials making payment are moving from hotel to hotel.

“The people are many and they will get to everybody's hotel. Some were out when the payment got to their hotel. Those in charge will come back and do a mop-up to ensure everyone gets his/her token for feeding.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Algeria forced to share spoils with Angola after 1-1 stalemate Algeria forced to share spoils with Angola after 1-1 stalemate

1 hour ago

Afenyo-Markin spearheads NPPs drive for decisive victory in Effutu Afenyo-Markin spearheads NPP’s ‘drive for decisive victory’ in Effutu

1 hour ago

AFCON: We want to return home, we are tired – Ghanaian supporters in Ivory Coast AFCON: ‘We want to return home, we are tired’ – Ghanaian supporters in Ivory Coa...

1 hour ago

Two persons granted bail over fraud Two persons granted bail over fraud

2 hours ago

Mabululu, Angola's number 19, celebrates scoring his team's equaliser against Algeria from the penalty spot. By KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP Algeria held by Angola in Cup of Nations opener

2 hours ago

Mohamed Bayo R scores for Guinea against Cameroon in Yamoussoukro.. By Issouf SANOGO AFP Brave 10-man Guinea hold Cameroon in another AFCON surprise

3 hours ago

Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko E/R: "Controller must come else we will vote skirt and blouse" — NPP Akim Swedru...

5 hours ago

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic AFCON ‘23: Akufo-Addo’s criticism of Black Stars’ 2014 winless run comes back to...

5 hours ago

2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen I will bring down inflation if elected President — Alan Kyerematen

5 hours ago

NPP primaries: Over 80 of delegates in Tano North constituency declare support for Freda Prempeh NPP primaries:  Over 80% of delegates in Tano North constituency declare support...

Just in....
body-container-line