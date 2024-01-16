Modern Ghana logo
Labourer jailed 8years for defiling neighbour’s daughter 

The Gender Based Violence Court has sentenced Joseph Gyadu, aka Cudjoe to eight years imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old girl at new Amanfrom, Accra.

The 25-year-old labourer, charged with defilement, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Dora Eshun Inkumsah convicted Gyadu on his own plea.

Chief inspector Opoku Aniagyei, who held brief of Detective Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, said the complainant was a seamstress and the mother of the victim.

The prosecution said the accused person and the complainant were neighbours and that they all resided at new Amanfrom in Accra.

It told the court that the complainant was a good friend of the accused person's wife and that the accused, and his wife had been sending the victim on errands.

In May 2023, the complainant and the accused person's wife left for work at Odorkor, and the accused persons took advantage of their absence and lured the victim into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecution said in October 2023, the accused person again had sexual intercourse with the victim in a different house, but in the same area.

It told the court that in the same month, the complainant detected that the victim was pregnant and when asked, she mentioned the accused person as responsible for the pregnancy.

On December 7, 2023, a report was made to the Weija Divisional DOVVSU, and a medical form was issued to the complainant to take the victim to hospital for examination and treatment.

The accused was arrested later and investigated.

GNA

