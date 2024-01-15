Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

AI could replace 40% of jobs globally, deepen economic inequality — IMF boss warns

Headlines AI could replace 40 of jobs globally, deepen economic inequality — IMF boss warns
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence technologies risks exacerbating global economic inequality if policies are not enacted to address it, according to the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

In a blog post on Sunday, January 14, the IMF head revealed that her outfit’s new research findings show nearly 40% of all jobs worldwide could be replaced or transformed by AI.

She warned the impacts "will ripple through economies in complex ways."

"As a result, advanced economies face greater risks from AI—but also more opportunities to leverage its benefits—compared with emerging market and developing economies," Georgieva said.

The findings further reveal nearly 60% of jobs in advanced nations like the United States and Western Europe face disruption from AI integrating into the workplace or completely automating tasks.

On the other hand, emerging markets face less immediate impacts around 40% exposure, and developing nations even less at 26%.

"At the same time, many of these countries don’t have the infrastructure or skilled workforces to harness the benefits of AI, raising the risk that over time the technology could worsen inequality among nations," Mr. Georgieva cautioned.

The IMF will explore policies to address these risks of rising gaps between countries and workers, according to the director, but she stressed that without action "AI applications may execute key tasks currently performed by humans, which could lower labor demand, leading to lower wages and reduced hiring."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and NDC Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande Bawumia causing disputes among NDC members in the north — Mustapha Gbande

2 hours ago

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic AFCON ‘23: Akufo-Addo’s criticism of Black Stars’ 2014 winless run comes back to...

2 hours ago

2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen I will bring down inflation if elected President — Alan Kyerematen

3 hours ago

Well vote massively for NPP — Kumasi Central Market traders We’ll vote massively for NPP — Kumasi Central Market traders

3 hours ago

Irate youth at Sabromum burn flatbed truck for transporting excavator to illegal mining site Irate youth at Sabromum burn flatbed truck for transporting excavator to illegal...

3 hours ago

The situation in the Comoros capital Moroni was calm on Monday, under heavy rain after the first round of voting, but tension was high in towns on neighbouring islands. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT AFP Tension in Comoros after disputed vote

3 hours ago

Legislative Instrument to support Ghana's kidney transplant system coming Legislative Instrument to support Ghana's kidney transplant system coming

3 hours ago

Angry fan attacked Chris Hughton verbally not physically – GFA Angry fan attacked Chris Hughton verbally not physically – GFA

3 hours ago

NPP primaries: K.T. Hammond wants his challenger Sammy Binfoh disqualified NPP primaries: K.T. Hammond wants his challenger Sammy Binfoh disqualified

4 hours ago

Those demanding Atta Mills autopsy are not my relatives – Samuel Atta-Mills clarifies Those demanding Atta Mills’ autopsy are not my relatives – Samuel Atta-Mills cla...

Just in....
body-container-line