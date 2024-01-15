AI could replace 40% of jobs globally, deepen economic inequality — IMF boss warns

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence technologies risks exacerbating global economic inequality if policies are not enacted to address it, according to the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

In a blog post on Sunday, January 14, the IMF head revealed that her outfit’s new research findings show nearly 40% of all jobs worldwide could be replaced or transformed by AI.

She warned the impacts "will ripple through economies in complex ways."

"As a result, advanced economies face greater risks from AI—but also more opportunities to leverage its benefits—compared with emerging market and developing economies," Georgieva said.

The findings further reveal nearly 60% of jobs in advanced nations like the United States and Western Europe face disruption from AI integrating into the workplace or completely automating tasks.

On the other hand, emerging markets face less immediate impacts around 40% exposure, and developing nations even less at 26%.

"At the same time, many of these countries don’t have the infrastructure or skilled workforces to harness the benefits of AI, raising the risk that over time the technology could worsen inequality among nations," Mr. Georgieva cautioned.

The IMF will explore policies to address these risks of rising gaps between countries and workers, according to the director, but she stressed that without action "AI applications may execute key tasks currently performed by humans, which could lower labor demand, leading to lower wages and reduced hiring."