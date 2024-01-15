Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I will bring down inflation if elected President — Alan Kyerematen

Headlines 2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen has vowed that if elected as Ghana's next president, he will lead the country to bring down inflation.

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, January 15, the former Trade Minister wrote "Under my Leadership, Ghana will Win the Battle Against Inflation."

If elected, Mr. Kyerematen said he would take a multifaceted approach to tackle inflation by consulting experts and key stakeholders to refine the existing monetary policy framework towards stabilizing prices.

The Movement for Change leader further noted, "As President of Ghana, I will lead efforts to ensure a comprehensive review of the Inflation Targeting (IT) framework, with inputs from academics, think tanks and CSOs."

He added that the review "should involve an assessment of the effectiveness of the IT framework and the best way to deploy it to avoid imposing an unjustifiably prohibitive interest rate structure on the economy."

Meanwhile, the inflation rate in Ghana has dropped to 23.20 percent in December from 26.40 percent in November of 2023, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and NDC Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande Bawumia causing disputes among NDC members in the north — Mustapha Gbande

2 hours ago

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic AFCON ‘23: Akufo-Addo’s criticism of Black Stars’ 2014 winless run comes back to...

2 hours ago

2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen I will bring down inflation if elected President — Alan Kyerematen

3 hours ago

Well vote massively for NPP — Kumasi Central Market traders We’ll vote massively for NPP — Kumasi Central Market traders

3 hours ago

Irate youth at Sabromum burn flatbed truck for transporting excavator to illegal mining site Irate youth at Sabromum burn flatbed truck for transporting excavator to illegal...

3 hours ago

The situation in the Comoros capital Moroni was calm on Monday, under heavy rain after the first round of voting, but tension was high in towns on neighbouring islands. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT AFP Tension in Comoros after disputed vote

3 hours ago

Legislative Instrument to support Ghana's kidney transplant system coming Legislative Instrument to support Ghana's kidney transplant system coming

3 hours ago

Angry fan attacked Chris Hughton verbally not physically – GFA Angry fan attacked Chris Hughton verbally not physically – GFA

3 hours ago

NPP primaries: K.T. Hammond wants his challenger Sammy Binfoh disqualified NPP primaries: K.T. Hammond wants his challenger Sammy Binfoh disqualified

4 hours ago

Those demanding Atta Mills autopsy are not my relatives – Samuel Atta-Mills clarifies Those demanding Atta Mills’ autopsy are not my relatives – Samuel Atta-Mills cla...

Just in....
body-container-line