I will bring down inflation if elected President — Alan Kyerematen

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen has vowed that if elected as Ghana's next president, he will lead the country to bring down inflation.

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, January 15, the former Trade Minister wrote "Under my Leadership, Ghana will Win the Battle Against Inflation."

If elected, Mr. Kyerematen said he would take a multifaceted approach to tackle inflation by consulting experts and key stakeholders to refine the existing monetary policy framework towards stabilizing prices.

The Movement for Change leader further noted, "As President of Ghana, I will lead efforts to ensure a comprehensive review of the Inflation Targeting (IT) framework, with inputs from academics, think tanks and CSOs."

He added that the review "should involve an assessment of the effectiveness of the IT framework and the best way to deploy it to avoid imposing an unjustifiably prohibitive interest rate structure on the economy."

Meanwhile, the inflation rate in Ghana has dropped to 23.20 percent in December from 26.40 percent in November of 2023, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.