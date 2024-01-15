We’ll vote massively for NPP — Kumasi Central Market traders

15.01.2024 LISTEN

Identifiable Group of Central Market in Kumasi has vowed to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024 in appreciation of the developmental projects the party has embarked on in the Ashanti region.

The group, made up of 25 trade groups, said the region has benefitted from road constructions, health facilities, education, jobs creation, and above all, the Kejetia Redevelopment Projects (Phase 1 and 2).

The Identifiable Group of Central Market was responding to an earlier press conference by the Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union which threatened to vote against the NPP for failing to complete the Kejetia Phase 2 Projects and other stalled projects in the region.

The Identifiable Group of Central Market led by the executives has thus distanced itself from the traders who have threatened to demonstrate against the ruling government.

At a press conference at the Kumasi Kejetia Market on Monday, January 15, 2024, the chairman for the Identifiable Group of Central Market, Elder Emmanuel Gyeke, stated that the group has not, and will not turn its back on the NPP government.

“We the traders in the Ashanti region are appreciative to the massive infrastructural developments in the region. We can boast of Afari Military Hospital, Kumasi International Airport, Ahinsan-Bosomtwe road and many more.

“We are confident that the government will complete most of the stalled and ongoing projects before the 2024 elections, and we the Identifiable Group of Central Market will vote for the NPP massively in 2024 elections to show our appreciation,” he said.

The secretary of the Identifiable Group of Central Market, Nana Bea Addo, explained that stalled phase 2 of the Kejetia Market is due to the renegotiation of a loan agreement following the decision by the government to seek financial help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

“The phase 2 of Kejetia Market is stalled not because the government has abandoned it but due to loan agreement renegotiation between the government and the IMF. We are confident that the market will be started and completed this year, so we will vote for the NPP again,” Nana Bea Addo said.

The organizer of the Identifiable Group of Central Market, Abena Kwabena, in his speech, vowed to resist any attempt by political personalities to destabilize the unity among the NPP supporters in the Ashanti region to derail the ‘Breaking the Eight’ agenda.

“The people in Ashanti will not repeat what happened in 2008 when the NPP supporters refused to vote for the party due to misinformation about former President John Agyekum Kufuor's government, that bad decision of our took the party into opposition in 2009. This time, we are wise and we will vote big for the NPP in 2024,” Abena Kwabena added.