2,276 people perish in road crashes between January to December 2023 

A total of 2,276 persons died through road crashes between January and December 2023, a Motor Accident Returns Report from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has indicated.

Some 15,409 persons sustained various degrees of injuries through the crashes during the period.

The distribution of road traffic fatalities by sex showed that 1,624 males and 330 females (all above 18 years) were killed.

Also, 182 males and 140 females (all below 18 years) perished through the crashes.

A total of 14,135 crashes were reported, involving 23,998 vehicles and 2,559 pedestrian knockdowns.

The 2023 crashes represented 5.51 per cent decrease of the 2022 figure of 14,960.

Pedestrian knockdowns for the year 2023 reduced by 4.51 per cent as compared to 2,680 from January to December 2022.

Out of the total number of vehicles involved in the crashes, 8,084 were commercial vehicles; 10,767 were private vehicles and 5,147 of them, motorcycles.

Greater Accra (4,797), Ashanti Region (2,312) and Tema (994) had the top three recorded crashes.

The Northeast (41), Oti (49) and Savanna (66) regions had the lowest number of crashes.

GNA