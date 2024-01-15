Modern Ghana logo
Irate youth at Sabromum burn flatbed truck for transporting excavator to illegal mining site

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Some irate youth at Sabromum in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti Region have allegedly burnt a flatbed truck for transporting an excavator to an illegal mining site in the community.

The residents according to report mounted a baricade at the outskirt of the community and set the vehicle with registration number GE-6337-19 ablaze in the wee hours of Monday, January 15, 2024 upon its return from the site.

The driver of the truck according to an eyewitness escaped unhurt.

The move by residents according to reports was in reaction to what they describe as rampant activities of illegal miners in the area.

Checks by this reporter revealed that some of the agitated youth claimed they were fed up with the destructive activities of illegal miners in the area, hence the decision to take rigorous action against the illegal act.

They added that the illegal miners have destroyed almost all rivers in the community making it difficult for the residents to get access to clean portable water for their daily activities.

Residents in the community argued that rivers serving as sources of fresh water for residents in the farming community are on the verge of extinction if they fail to act accordingly.

"The unregulated operation by the miners have polluted the water source, caused deep environmental damages, pushed farmers away from farmlands, threatening our existence," a farmer stated.

