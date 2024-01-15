Modern Ghana logo
AFCON ‘23: Akufo-Addo’s criticism of Black Stars’ 2014 winless run comes back to ‘haunt’ him

Some Ghanaian social media users have begun lambasting President Akufo-Addo over the country's current economic struggles and the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the ongoing 2024 African Cup of Nations after the shocking loss to Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

The Black Stars suffered a last-minute defeat to Cape Verde in their opening group match in Cote d'Ivoire where the tournament is being held.

The loss has triggered memories of Ghana's winless run at the 2014 World Cup, where they lost to USA, drew with Germany and lost to Portugal to crash out at the group stage.

The national team's failure came at a time when Ghana was also experiencing severe economic hardship in 2014 under the Mahama administration.

High fuel prices, water and power cuts—popularly known as Dumsor were common.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, then in opposition, took to X (formerly Twitter) on July 7, 2014 to lament the dire situation.

He wrote "No water, no electricity, no petrol, no money, no jobs, no mercy, no World Cup victory! #Ghana."

His assessment of the situation at the time has now come back to haunt him, as Ghanaians face similar economic troubles and the Black Stars starting the AFCON tournament on a bad note.

Many citizens are criticizing Akufo-Addo over the current state of the economy, characterized by high inflation, a struggling currency and high debt levels.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

