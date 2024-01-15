Ghana gears up for Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2024

In the picturesque Aburi Hills of Ghana, anticipation is building as the nation prepares to host the Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD) from January 25 to January 27, 2024.

Under the esteemed guidance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Africa Prosperity Network (APN) collaborates with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to orchestrate this significant three-day retreat.

The theme, "Delivering Prosperity in Africa - Produce, Add Value, Trade," sets the stage for a collective effort to boost intra-Africa trade and build the world's largest single market. A recent press briefing held in Accra unveiled the aspirations of APD 2024, echoing the success of its predecessor in 2023.

At the heart of this dialogue lies the ambition to promote regional and continental integration, aligning with the AU Agenda 2063. Gabby Otchere Darko, the APN Executive Chairman, shared insights during the media session, emphasizing the crucial engagement of private and public sectors, development financial institutions, thought leaders, civil societies, and youth organizations.

"APD 2024 offers an invaluable opportunity to sync our economic priorities," remarked Darko.

The dialogue aims to not only discuss but showcase flagship projects ready for financial implementation. These projects, scalable and replicable, are poised to significantly enhance trade and investment among African nations.

Njack Kane, the Chief Executive Officer of APN, underscored the thematic focus areas, emphasizing the need to bolster value addition, and infrastructural development, champion agriculture, ensure food security, and drive sustainable development of natural resources and industrialization. Additionally, attention will be directed towards manufacturing, transport and logistics, ICT, as well as finance and investment.

Representing the AfCFTA Secretariat, Sliver Ojakol echoed the sentiment that Africa's transformative journey requires committed leadership, investment in key sectors, and a concentrated effort on trade and investment.

"The continent is rich in resources and has the opportunity to address trade barriers, tariffs, and infrastructure deficiencies," Ojakol stated, envisioning a new era of prosperity and global relevance.

As the dialogue unfolds against the backdrop of the Peduase Presidential Lodge, it symbolizes not just a meeting of minds but a convergence of aspirations.

APD 2024 is more than an event; it's a chapter in Africa's story, a narrative of collaboration, economic growth, and shared prosperity. The dialogue is poised to pave the way for a harmonious future where Africa stands united, producing, adding value, and trading its way to newfound global significance.