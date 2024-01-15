Modern Ghana logo
Ghana pledge support to ECOWAS Court

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD || contributor
The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has reiterated Ghana’s unwavering support for the ECOWAS Court of Justice in all its spheres of operation.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme last Thursday in Accra, he said the programme was to raise awareness about the court's role in promoting regional integration and upholding human rights within the ECOWAS community.

He emphasised the court's role in fostering regional integration, upholding the rule of law and protecting human rights, calling the sensitisation program "a vital platform to bridge the gap between the Court and the citizens it serves."

On his part, the Executive Assistant to the President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Mr. Apraku Nketia, expressed the hope that the Ghanaian participants would gain a deeper understanding of the court's services.

The event attracted representatives from various government agencies, NGOs and law students from the University of Ghana and GIMPA.

The court had held a similar programme, specifically for these students, highlighting its commitment to engaging future legal professionals earlier in the week.

