15.01.2024 Social News

Ghana's Honorary Consul in Beirut donates modern passport printers to Passport Office

By Patience Anaadem, ISD II Contributor
15.01.2024 LISTEN

Ghana’s Honorary Consul in Beirut, Lebanon, Mr. Ali Samih Jaafar, has donated two state-of-the-art Identifier 60 Novus passport printers to the Passport Office to support its operations.

This cutting-edge technology is poised to boost the efficiency of passport processing in Ghana and to elevate service delivery standards.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at the Passport Head Office in Accra on Thursday, Mr Ali Samih Jaafar reiterated his commitment to contributing his quota to the Ministry’s effort at enhancing consular and passport service delivery for Ghanaians.

Recognising the significance of passports in global travel, he expressed delight in contributing two advanced passport printers to the Passport Office.

He stated, “These printers are equipped with cutting-edge features aimed at streamlining processes, reducing waiting times and ensuring a seamless experience for applicants.”

He thanked the Ministry for granting him the opportunity to contribute to the nation’s infrastructure for enhancing service delivery.

On her part, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey expressed the Ministry’s appreciation to Mr. Jaafar for the donation and commended him for his contribution to the welfare of Ghanaians in Lebanon.

She also recalled the Honorary Consul’s role in evacuating Ghanaians in Lebanon during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged the persistent challenges faced by citizens due to delays in passport processing.

“With the rising demand for passports, the need for modernised, efficient and secure processes have become paramount, hence, the newly donated printers, equipped with advanced technology promise faster passport production, reduced waiting times for applicants and ensure an improvement in the quality of service.

“The two printers, each capable of printing one thousand (1000) passports per hour, are set to enhance the overall capacity of the Passport Office and to ensure a smoother and more timely passport issuance process,” she noted.

