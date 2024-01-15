Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Two people arrested for damaging part of Ho-Sogakope road to erect unauthorised speed ramp

Crime & Punishment Two people arrested for damaging part of Ho-Sogakope road to erect unauthorised speed ramp
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Police in the Volta Region have arrested two persons over their involvement in the erection of an unauthorised speed ramp along the Ho-Sogakope highway.

The arrest has been confirmed in a press release issued by the Ghana Police Service on Monday, January 15.

The two arrested are part of a group of youth seen in a viral video, in the company of other suspects, causing damage to the highway with concrete blocks and other materials.

The suspects are Saviour Azakasi and Quarshie Godson.

In the release by the Police, it said the two suspects are in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

“The Police have arrested two persons in connection with the erection of an unauthorised speed ramp along the Ho – Sogakope highway in the Volta Region.

“Both suspects are currently in custody assisting investigation while efforts are underway to get the other suspects arrested,” parts of the release by the Police said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Ghana is broke; I'll reduce the office of the President's over GH2 billion budget to pay Assembly members monthly allowance —Mahama Ghana is broke; I'll reduce the office of the President's over GH₵2 billion budg...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 election: Bawumia not promising much because of his credibility crisis – Po...

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Reduce your ‘monstrous’ government to save money — Franklin Cudjoe tells Akufo-A...

2 hours ago

Mr. Carruthers Tetteh pictured during his first day at lectures UCC appoints first visually impaired lecturer at law faculty

2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation STC Bawumia will not distance himself from the economy challenges, he'll outline his...

2 hours ago

Two people arrested for damaging part of Ho-Sogakope road to erect unauthorised speed ramp Two people arrested for damaging part of Ho-Sogakope road to erect unauthorised ...

2 hours ago

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and Joojo Cobbinah, Ghanaian journalist and human rights activist If anybody told me Akufo-Addo would change, I would've cursed that person — Jooj...

2 hours ago

Old Akufo-Addo and new Akufo-Addo will fight if they meet — Joojo Cobbinah ‘Old’ Akufo-Addo and ‘new’ Akufo-Addo will fight if they meet — Joojo Cobbinah

2 hours ago

Freddie Worsemao Blay, former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party NPPleft and Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, a former Chairman of the Electoral Commission EC Corruption hasn't made Ghanaians poorer — Freddie Blay rebuts Dr Afari-Gyan

2 hours ago

Freddie Worsemao Blay, former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party NPP Corruption fight: NPP government most committed under the 4th republic — Freddie...

Just in....
body-container-line