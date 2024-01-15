Two people arrested for damaging part of Ho-Sogakope road to erect unauthorised speed ramp

Police in the Volta Region have arrested two persons over their involvement in the erection of an unauthorised speed ramp along the Ho-Sogakope highway.

The arrest has been confirmed in a press release issued by the Ghana Police Service on Monday, January 15.

The two arrested are part of a group of youth seen in a viral video, in the company of other suspects, causing damage to the highway with concrete blocks and other materials.

The suspects are Saviour Azakasi and Quarshie Godson.

In the release by the Police, it said the two suspects are in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

“The Police have arrested two persons in connection with the erection of an unauthorised speed ramp along the Ho – Sogakope highway in the Volta Region.

“Both suspects are currently in custody assisting investigation while efforts are underway to get the other suspects arrested,” parts of the release by the Police said.