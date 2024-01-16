Kinab Biis Clan celebrates Samanpiid Festival at Tonde

Kinab Biis Clan of Tonde in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region has called on people of the Kusasi tribe in Ghana and beyond to teach their children about the local dialect to preserve the culture.

The clan noted this at a mini Samanpiid Festival durbar at Tonde, Tanga. According to them, teaching the children and giving them local names will help them trace their roots when they grow into adulthood. The Kinabiss clan, says it is suicidal for one not to be able to trace his roots or learn the local dialect.

In an address on behalf of the head of the Kinab Biis Clan, read by James Agamwego noted that language and names make one easily identify or trace where he/she hails from or blood relations particularly those struggling to trace their root.

James Ayamwego called on the youth of Kusaug to support the overlord of Kusaug Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II's ban on spinning popularly known as dirge at funeral grounds in his traditional area. The ban aims to promote cultural dancers to be preserved and maintained. Spinning popularly known as dirge or jams has become common in the Upper East where people now patronise it to the detriment of the cultural dance performances that are used at funerals.

Former District Chief Executive for Bawku West and elder of Kinab Biss Clan cautioned Kusasi youth in Ghana and beyond not to lose their roots.

He reiterated the call of Zugraan Bawku Naba Azoka II to stop bush burning and the indiscriminate felling of trees in the area. Sully Agholisi called on the youth to take charge of the bushes and report any person who violates the bye-law.

The Kinab Biss Clan in Tonde celebrates the mini Samanpiid Festival annually after the main Samanpiid Festival has been celebrated by the chiefs and people of Kusaug with Zugraan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II gracing the occasion.

The Kinab Biis clan used the occasion to thank God and their ancestors for a bumper harvest, train young ones on how to perform traditional dances and reunite the clan as one people.