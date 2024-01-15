Five confirmed dead in accident on Bolga-Bawku road

Five persons have been confirmed dead in an accident which occurred this morning Monday 15th January at Lamboya, a community near Zebilla in the Upper East Region.

The accident involves a Toyota Hiace with registration number UE-107-23 with 15 passengers on board from Bolga heading to Bawku.

Upon reaching Zebilla had its two tyres burst at the same time. Four died on the spot while another died at the Zebilla government hospital on arrival. Three were treated and discharged while others who were critically affected were referred to the Bolgatanaga Regional Hospital and Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle Gaawu Abdulai who survived the incident narrates that he had his double tyres burst at the same time and was unable to control the vehicle.

Another survivor, Kofi Yantekey from Kumasi to Bawku to do business said it was a miracle he is still alive.

Dr Abdul-Razak Mahamuud at the hospital who confirmed the number of deaths indicated that four died instantly and were brought to the facility.

According to him, another passenger in critical condition died when they tried to revive him.

"Most of the passengers are destroyed beyond recognition. Most of the victims are still here in this small room called mortuary," he stated.