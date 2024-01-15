2024 election: Bawumia not promising much because of his credibility crisis – Political analyst

Political analyst and senior lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere has opined that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will struggle to win the hearts of Ghanaians in his campaign to win the presidential election this year.

Speaking to Starr FM, he said even if the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) promises heaven, Ghanaians won’t believe him because of his credibility crisis.

“The main advantage [for Mahama] is the fact that whatever Dr. Bawumia will say whether it is heaven, near heaven people will not believe him. Because he is suffering from a credibility crisis, that is the reason why he is not going on a promising spree,” Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere shared.

According to the Political analyst, the hardships in the country including high unemployment make the work of National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama easier.

“The level of unemployment is so high and this idea of a 24-hour economy which he (Mr. Mahama) has suggested, thereby reducing electricity. People are definitely going to get on board and we are going to see an increment in employment. Either casual, permanent whatever so many of the youth will get something done.

“Apart from that we have so many bad roads in this country and if you are going to engage in the construction of roads you are going to create jobs. Its auxiliary of course will be the hotels, people selling and then the micro economy will equally strive. That is something if you ask me is one way of re-growing the economy and getting it revamped. Neither than that, there is nothing like the magic wand,” Dr. Asante Otchere said.