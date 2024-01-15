Provide sustainable employment for the youth after elections - Nana Kumasah Krampah II to politicians

Nana Kumasah Krampah (II)

Nana Kumasah Krampah II, divisional Omankrado of the Gomoah Akyempim Traditional Council has urged the various political stakeholders not to abandon the youth after the December general elections but create more sustainable jobs and employment.

According to him, the youth play vital and major roles in the development of a country.

Nana Kumasah Krampah (II) made the assertions during the launch of Dr. Nii Amu Darkos' campaign message on Sunday, 14th January, 2024 in Accra.

He stated that the youth need employment and skill training programmes to enhance and sustain their livelihoods.

"We are the traditional council, all that we need is for the youth to get jobs and better their lives. We are sick and tired of the same story all the time. The politicians abandon the youth and Ghanaians but when it is time for elections you see them coming around. This should cease and not happen again," he said. "The youth are looking for someone who will provide jobs and employment for them so that they can improve their lives."

The traditional leader added that the youth would be ready to help when successful plans have been outlined to support them.

"We would support anyone who is ready to provide sustainable plans for the youth and the market women in our various traditional communities. Because it's disheartening to see the youth walking around without any meaningful support in life.

"The youth are tired and have lost hope in the politicians because they have been deceived for so long and this should not happen this year or else they won't vote," Nana Kumasah Krampah II, stressed.

He took the opportunity to advise the youth to stay focused and avoid dangerous habits.

Ghana will go to poll in December to elect various political leaders for the next four years.