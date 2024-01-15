GH₵1000 allowance for assembly members coming – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has promised to pay assembly members across the various districts in the country, an allowance.

Mr Mahama is promising to pay assembly members GHS1000 monthly.

Speaking in Hohoe during his 2-day “Building the Ghana we want together” tour, Mr Mahama noted that the budget of the President’s office will be reduce in order to pay assembly members.

He said: “The office of the President’s budget alone is more than GH¢2 billion. We are going to reduce the President’s office expenditure to pay the Assembly members.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama, has disclosed his measured approach to campaign promises, citing the current economic state as a limiting factor for grand commitments.

Mr Mahama was addressing NDC supporters during a gathering in Hohoe, in the Volta Region.

Acknowledging the economic challenges faced by the nation, Mr Mahama emphasised the need for careful consideration in making promises to the electorate.

He highlighted the prevailing crisis in the country, attributing it to what he perceived as the detrimental impact of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration on the economy.

“I am being very measured in the promises that I make because we all know the crisis in which this country has been plunged [into].

“We will show you the books and finances of this country, and you will realise the harm that the New Patriotic Party administration has done this country; the economy is broke,” indicated Mr Mahama.

Source: classfmonline.com