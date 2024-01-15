Modern Ghana logo
Reduce your ‘monstrous’ government to save money — Franklin Cudjoe tells Akufo-Addo

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-AddoFounding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe[left] and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
The founding President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has once again called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to reshuffle and reduce the size of his government amid Ghana's economic challenges.

In a Facebook post on Monday, January 15, Mr. Cudjoe noted that although the Senior Minister's office was scrapped three years ago due to its wasteful spending, "nothing significant has been done to reduce the monstrous size of [Akufo-Addo's] current government."

He cited the President's Office of Government Machinery as continuing to "gobble up our meagre resources" with a 100% budget increase for 2024, while imposing "numerous home-wrecking taxes" on Ghanaians.

"Nana President, l know you no dey biz me sef these days but please listen to your own frustrated party General Secretary and reduce and reshuffle your big daddy government so we can save some money to buy incubators for hospitals in Walewale," Mr. Cudjoe urged in the post.

In 2022, Akufo-Addo dismissed calls for a reshuffle, insisting his ministers were doing well.

According to the president, those making noise then about reshuffle from the opposition NDC wanted to jeopardize his government.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

