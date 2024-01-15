UCC appoints first visually impaired lecturer at law faculty

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has appointed Mr. Carruthers Tetteh, a blind man, as a lecturer at its Faculty of Law.

Mr. Tetteh, whose appointment took effect in December 2023, teaches Criminal Law and Ghana Legal System.

His appointment, according to many on X, who reacted to the institution’s post, is a milestone for inclusive education at UCC.

"Reading Law has always been my interest from childhood. I always want to be in the position to advocate for the less privileged...so that has been driving my interest throughout my life," Mr. Tetteh said as quoted by the university’s website.

Mr. Tetteh lost his sight at age 11 due to an adverse reaction to prescribed medication.

However, he did not let his blindness deter him from his dreams. He obtained his first degree from UCC, graduating with first class honors in 2015.

He later received his LLB also from UCC, graduating with another first class degree.

Mr. Tetteh said on his first day of teaching: "At the Law Faculty, I also went all out to give out my best to set the right pace knowing very well that I was the first student with visual impairment to be admitted at the Law Faculty, UCC."

Although he failed the Ghana School of Law entrance exam initially, he was admitted in 2020 after persisting with discipline and consistency. He was called to the Ghana Bar in 2022.