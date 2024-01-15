Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

UCC appoints first visually impaired lecturer at law faculty

Education Mr. Carruthers Tetteh pictured during his first day at lectures
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Mr. Carruthers Tetteh pictured during his first day at lectures

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has appointed Mr. Carruthers Tetteh, a blind man, as a lecturer at its Faculty of Law.

Mr. Tetteh, whose appointment took effect in December 2023, teaches Criminal Law and Ghana Legal System.

His appointment, according to many on X, who reacted to the institution’s post, is a milestone for inclusive education at UCC.

"Reading Law has always been my interest from childhood. I always want to be in the position to advocate for the less privileged...so that has been driving my interest throughout my life," Mr. Tetteh said as quoted by the university’s website.

Mr. Tetteh lost his sight at age 11 due to an adverse reaction to prescribed medication.

However, he did not let his blindness deter him from his dreams. He obtained his first degree from UCC, graduating with first class honors in 2015.

He later received his LLB also from UCC, graduating with another first class degree.

Mr. Tetteh said on his first day of teaching: "At the Law Faculty, I also went all out to give out my best to set the right pace knowing very well that I was the first student with visual impairment to be admitted at the Law Faculty, UCC."

Although he failed the Ghana School of Law entrance exam initially, he was admitted in 2020 after persisting with discipline and consistency. He was called to the Ghana Bar in 2022.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Ghana is broke; I'll reduce the office of the President's over GH2 billion budget to pay Assembly members monthly allowance —Mahama Ghana is broke; I'll reduce the office of the President's over GH₵2 billion budg...

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 election: Bawumia not promising much because of his credibility crisis – Po...

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Reduce your ‘monstrous’ government to save money — Franklin Cudjoe tells Akufo-A...

2 hours ago

Mr. Carruthers Tetteh pictured during his first day at lectures UCC appoints first visually impaired lecturer at law faculty

2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation STC Bawumia will not distance himself from the economy challenges, he'll outline his...

2 hours ago

Two people arrested for damaging part of Ho-Sogakope road to erect unauthorised speed ramp Two people arrested for damaging part of Ho-Sogakope road to erect unauthorised ...

2 hours ago

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and Joojo Cobbinah, Ghanaian journalist and human rights activist If anybody told me Akufo-Addo would change, I would've cursed that person — Jooj...

2 hours ago

Old Akufo-Addo and new Akufo-Addo will fight if they meet — Joojo Cobbinah ‘Old’ Akufo-Addo and ‘new’ Akufo-Addo will fight if they meet — Joojo Cobbinah

2 hours ago

Freddie Worsemao Blay, former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party NPPleft and Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, a former Chairman of the Electoral Commission EC Corruption hasn't made Ghanaians poorer — Freddie Blay rebuts Dr Afari-Gyan

2 hours ago

Freddie Worsemao Blay, former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party NPP Corruption fight: NPP government most committed under the 4th republic — Freddie...

Just in....
body-container-line