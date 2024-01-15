If corruption was in IGP’s custody then it has broken jail, running all over the country – Mahama

15.01.2024 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says it is clear to him that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no desire to check corruption.

According to him, this is why corruption is everywhere in the current government.

Speaking to the crowd in Tegbi as part of his Building Ghana Tour, the former president argued that if corruption was in the custody of the IGP, it has broken jail and is running all over the country.

“Now, corruption has broken loose and if it was in the IGP’s custody, it has broken the jail and is running all over the country. It’s obvious that the NPP has no desire or the ability to check corruption because their people are involved in the corruption, and they cannot deal with it,” John Dramani Mahama said.

He assured that when the NDC comes to power, he will deal with all corruption issues.

He stressed that as President, his government will go after any government official that misconducted themselves when the NPP government was in power.

“So I have said if they [the NPP] can’t deal with it when we come, we will deal with it for them. When the NDC comes, we will hold those who have misconducted themselves accountable. But I must also caution our people that those of us who go into positions of authority, if you also abuse your trust, I am not going to come and defend you,” John Dramani Mahama shared.