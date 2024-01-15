Modern Ghana logo
2024 Election: 'No byheart promises' - Mahama promises to be measured in his promises

Headlines NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO
NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has assured that he will not make promises any how in his bid to canvass for votes in the 2024 General Election.

After his election as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the leader has been touring the country as part of his campaign to win power.

Last week, John Dramani Mahama stormed the Volta Region with his ‘Building Ghana Tour’.

Engaging a crowd at Hohoe, the former President said he will bring Ghana out of current crisis when he is voted President in 2024.

He said knowing how the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has destroyed the country, he will be measured in his promises throughout his campaign.

"…I am being very measured in the promises that I make because we all know the crisis in which this country has been plunged [into]. We will show you the books and finances of this country, and you will realise the harm that the New Patriotic Party administration has done this country, the economy is broke,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Although several polls tip the NDC flagbearer to become next President of Ghana, he has stressed that the party must not be swollen-headed.

He continues to call on all party followers and Ghanaians to join him to work to bring the NDC to power after the 2024 General Election.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

