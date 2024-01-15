Listen to frustrated NPP General Secretary and reshuffle your big daddy gov’t – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has called on President Akufo-Addo to cut down the size of his government.

In the seven years the President has been in power, he has been criticised for running an ‘elephant’ government.

He has also been criticised for his lack of reshuffle which has seen underperforming Ministers and other appointees continue to stay in office.

In December 2023, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong at a party event appealed to the President to reshuffle his appointees in the new year.

“It is time for some changes in the government so we get some new faces to continue. We believe that if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election,” he said.

With neither an announcement of a reshuffle nor a move to downsize government, Franklin Cudjoe has taken to his social media to relay a message to President Akufo-Addo.

In his post on Monday, January 15, he has admonished the President to note the frustration of the NPP General Secretary and reduce and reshuffle his government.

“Nana President, l know you no dey biz me sef these days but please listen to your own frustrated party General Secretary and reduce and reshuffle your big daddy government so we can save some money to buy incubators for hospitals in Walewale,” Franklin Cudjoe said in a post on Facebook.