Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has provided clarification on his recent allegations of corruption against Francis Asenso Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Bantama.

Mr Agyapong, a former NPP flagbearer hopeful, clarified that Kwabena Asante of Adom FM did not inform him about Asenso Boakye's alleged 'corruption agenda.'

In a recent video circulating on various social media platforms,Mr Agyapong addressed the controversy surrounding the corruption claims.

He asserted that when he directed people to inquire about the allegations from Kwabena Asante, it never appeared that the Adom FM journalist was the source of the information.

He emphasized that Mr Asante did not inform him or provide any hints about the alleged corruption involving Asenso Boakye.

Mr Agyapong clarified, "By asking that it should be found out from Kwabena Asante, I didn't mean it was the journalist who gave me the information."

The Assin Central MP further explained that he became aware of the matter when he was confronted where he intervened to prevent the alleged bribe givers from making the issue public.