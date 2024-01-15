Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
15.01.2024 Headlines

Ghana is broke; I'll reduce the office of the President's over GH₵2 billion budget to pay Assembly members monthly allowance — Mahama

Ghana is broke; I'll reduce the office of the President's over GH2 billion budget to pay Assembly members monthly allowance —Mahama
15.01.2024 LISTEN

In an address to National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in Hohoe, Volta Region, John Dramani Mahama, the opposition party's flagbearer, revealed that he is taking a cue from making promises considering the dire state of Ghana's economy.

He stated, “I am being very measured in the promises that I make because we all know the crisis in which this country has been plunged [into].

“We will show you the books and finances of this country, and you will realise the harm that the New Patriotic Party administration has done to this country; the economy is broke.”

During his two-day “Building the Ghana we want together” tour to the Volta Region, Mahama assured that the next NDC government would allocate monthly allowances of GH¢1,000 to all Assembly members, a move that he estimated would cost the nation approximately GH¢80 million annually.

To fund this initiative, Mahama proposed a reduction in the budget allocated to the office of the President.

He highlighted the current budget for the President's office, which stands at more than GH¢2 billion, and stated, “The office of the President’s budget alone is more than GH¢2 billion.

“We are going to reduce the President’s office expenditure to pay the Assembly members.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana is broke; I'll reduce the office of the President's over GH2 billion budget to pay Assembly members monthly allowance —Mahama Ghana is broke; I'll reduce the office of the President's over GH₵2 billion budg...

3 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 election: Bawumia not promising much because of his credibility crisis – Po...

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Reduce your ‘monstrous’ government to save money — Franklin Cudjoe tells Akufo-A...

3 hours ago

Mr. Carruthers Tetteh pictured during his first day at lectures UCC appoints first visually impaired lecturer at law faculty

3 hours ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation STC Bawumia will not distance himself from the economy challenges, he'll outline his...

3 hours ago

Two people arrested for damaging part of Ho-Sogakope road to erect unauthorised speed ramp Two people arrested for damaging part of Ho-Sogakope road to erect unauthorised ...

3 hours ago

President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and Joojo Cobbinah, Ghanaian journalist and human rights activist If anybody told me Akufo-Addo would change, I would've cursed that person — Jooj...

3 hours ago

Old Akufo-Addo and new Akufo-Addo will fight if they meet — Joojo Cobbinah ‘Old’ Akufo-Addo and ‘new’ Akufo-Addo will fight if they meet — Joojo Cobbinah

3 hours ago

Freddie Worsemao Blay, former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party NPPleft and Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, a former Chairman of the Electoral Commission EC Corruption hasn't made Ghanaians poorer — Freddie Blay rebuts Dr Afari-Gyan

3 hours ago

Freddie Worsemao Blay, former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party NPP Corruption fight: NPP government most committed under the 4th republic — Freddie...

Just in....
body-container-line