Atta-Mills’ legitimate family can get his autopsy report at 37 Military Hospital – Cadman Mills

Dr. Cadman Mills, brother of the late President, John Evans Atta-Mills, has responded to a renewed request from some relatives of the late president asking for his autopsy report.

Dr. Mills said, “The (legitimate) family can obtain a copy from 37 [Military Hospital].”

The appeal for the autopsy report was made by Nana Enyimfua III, representing the family, during a visit to the president in Accra on Saturday.

Nana Enyimfua III expressed concern over the unknown cause of his death and emphasized the importance of obtaining the report for closure and historical records.

But Dr. Cadman Mills, in response on X, disclosed that an autopsy was performed at the 37 Military Hospital and will be made available to the legitimate family.

“VERY STALE NEWS!!! And exasperating! President Mills died. An Autopsy was performed at 37 Military Hospital. A “Family Representative” was present at autopsy, as required by law. The (legitimate) family can obtain a copy from “37” to do with as it pleases. Next Subject.”

Nana Enyimfua III had said: “Our biggest problem as a family is that ever since I was enstooled as queenmother, I have not seen any autopsy report in the family. That is the biggest problem I have with the family because if someone asks me what killed him I won't know if the doctor said he broke his arm or his neck or drunk something.”

“So we plead with you and the government that the family needs the autopsy report so that in future when I am no more queen mother posterity will learn from it because no child from the family knows what killed the late former president not to talk about me the queen mother in the family. So I plead with you on behalf of the family, before you leave office let us get the autopsy report.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo subsequently described the request as a “legitimate one”.

“I'll have to find out how to proceed on that, but it's a legitimate demand,” the president said after the family called on him at Jubilee House.

“If the family wants to have [the autopsy report] of someone who died in those circumstances, it's a legitimate demand”, Mr Akufo-Addo said after Mr Koku Anyidoho, the spokesperson of the late president, had informed him in the presence of Mills' family that only the late President's brother, Samuel Atta Mills, claims to have the autopsy report.

