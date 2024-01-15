Aboabo: We support galamsey because our developmental needs are addressed by miners – Residents

Residents of the Aboabo community within the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region are endorsing the actions of illegal miners who continue to destroy vast stretches of farmlands, plantations, major river bodies, and the Anhwiaso East Forest Reserve.

The community members assert that the illegal miners are driving their infrastructural development efforts, citing numerous unsuccessful attempts to secure government-led development in the area.

Extensive portions of land, including cocoa farms and plantations spanning approximately 50 acres of the Anhwiaso East Forest, bear the scars of destruction caused by these unauthorized miners. Several major forest reserves across eight zones in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality have fallen victim to illegal mining, posing a threat to the Aboabo and Aframpuye rivers, which ultimately flow into the River Ankrobra.

Some residents of Aboabo, one of the affected communities, express support for the miners, asserting that their infrastructural needs are being addressed, even though they acknowledge the adverse effects of the destruction.

They contend that the illegal miners continue to fulfill their infrastructure requirements in the absence of substantial government intervention.

One of the residents, Theophilus Kwofie, who was not happy about the presence of some journalists in the area, said, “The community benefits from the activities of the illegal miners. They have helped reshape the bad road network in this area; they have provided us with potable drinking water and educational facilities. We are okay with the work the illegal miners are doing for the community.”

“The government is not helping with our developmental needs despite several concerns. So we have to allow the illegal miners into our community since they are prepared and ready to help us. An example is our road network, which has been in a very deplorable state. When it rains, we cannot access the road. When our women are in labor, it is difficult for them because there is no clinic in this area. We have complained, andthe Government is not minding us. When the illegal miners come, they help us get what we want, so we like the work they do.”

These community members argue that illegal miners have taken the lead in providing water, improving educational facilities, and enhancing road networks.

However, concerns arise regarding the involvement of some New Patriotic Party executives in the area, who are allegedly tied to concessions and potentially fueling illegal mining activities. Samuel Kyem, a local farmer, urges relevant authorities to intervene and prevent further devastation of the vegetation by illegal miners.

Paul Andoh, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, confirms that the Municipal Security Council is actively investigating the situation. He emphasizes that the lack of development in the region should not serve as a justification for the persistence of illegal mining activities.

During the visit, it was observed that the excavators and other equipment used by the illegal miners were still present in the community.

-citinewsroom