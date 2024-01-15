Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I pity Ghana’s next president, he will have to deal with Akufo-Addo’s nonsense taxes – Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines I pity Ghanas next president, he will have to deal with Akufo-Addos nonsense taxes – Franklin Cudjoe
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has expressed his sympathy for Ghana’s future president due to the continuous introduction of taxes by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Following the recent implementation of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on residential electricity consumption effective January 1, Mr Cudjoe anticipates the possibility of additional taxes, given the government’s stated need for increased revenue.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, Mr Cudjoe emphasized the importance of prudent economic management.

He expressed concern for the next president, who will have to navigate the challenges posed by the numerous tax policies.

“I think it is important to be very careful how we want to deal with this economy. I pity the next president of this country because what it means is that you are going to deal with this nonsense of taxes and there will be no breathing room at all,” he stated.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I pity Ghanas next president, he will have to deal with Akufo-Addos nonsense taxes – Franklin Cudjoe I pity Ghana’s next president, he will have to deal with Akufo-Addo’s nonsense t...

2 hours ago

Unidentified Ghanaian supporter attacks Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after Cape Verde game Unidentified Ghanaian supporter attacks Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after Ca...

2 hours ago

AP - Sunday Alamba 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: 5 things we learned on Day 2 - Full-on full day

2 hours ago

AFP - FRANCK FIFE Cape Verde shock Ghana as Egypt and Nigeria draw at 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

2 hours ago

Mohamed Salah L spared Egypt from a shock loss. By FRANCK FIFE AFP Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations

2 hours ago

Garry Rodrigues wheels away in delight after securing a famous win for Cape Verde. By FRANCK FIFE AFP Cape Verde strike late to claim Ghana scalp at Cup of Nations

5 hours ago

2023 AFCON: Social media reacts to Ghana's shocking defeat to Cape Verde 2023 AFCON: Social media reacts to Ghana's shocking defeat to Cape Verde

6 hours ago

2023 AFCON: Alexander Djiku named Man of The Match desoite defeat to Cape Verde 2023 AFCON: Alexander Djiku named Man of The Match desoite defeat to Cape Verde

6 hours ago

2023 AFCON: Defensive collapse costs Ghana as Cape Verde scores late to earn 2-1 win 2023 AFCON: Defensive collapse costs Ghana as Cape Verde scores late to earn 2-1...

20 hours ago

2023 AFCON: Ghana v Cape Verde preview 2023 AFCON: Ghana v Cape Verde preview

Just in....
body-container-line