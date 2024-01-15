I pity Ghana’s next president, he will have to deal with Akufo-Addo’s nonsense taxes – Franklin Cudjoe

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has expressed his sympathy for Ghana’s future president due to the continuous introduction of taxes by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Following the recent implementation of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on residential electricity consumption effective January 1, Mr Cudjoe anticipates the possibility of additional taxes, given the government’s stated need for increased revenue.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, Mr Cudjoe emphasized the importance of prudent economic management.

He expressed concern for the next president, who will have to navigate the challenges posed by the numerous tax policies.

“I think it is important to be very careful how we want to deal with this economy. I pity the next president of this country because what it means is that you are going to deal with this nonsense of taxes and there will be no breathing room at all,” he stated.

—citinewsroom