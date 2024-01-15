Optical Society of UENR holds 2022 Datacom School

15.01.2024 LISTEN

As part of the effort to deepen students' understanding of optical technology and photonics, the Optical Society of UENR (OSU) collaborated with key institutions to organize the 2022 Datacom School.

Participants included lecturers, professionals, and selected senior high schools and tertiary institutions in the Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities, aiming to explore new technology trends in the digital communication space.

Dr. Owusu Nyarko-Boateng, the convener of the program, mentioned that the inaugural edition of Datacom School was originally scheduled for 2021, but sponsorship challenges arose.

He took the opportunity to advise industry players on the necessity of sponsoring programs that directly benefit students.

The program which took place at Chesville Hotel, Fiapre on 26th August 2022, was aligned with the celebration of the 2022 International Day of Light, which focused on the theme "Digital Evolution and Sustainable High–Speed Internet Connectivity in Ghana."

He elaborated on the significance of high-speed internet to the participants and explained this to be the reason why the UN has set aside 16th May every year to celebrate the International Day of Light.

Keynote speakers, Prof. Adebayo Felix Adekoya (immediate past Pro VC of UENR) and Timothy Laar Piniika (President of OSU) emphasized the importance of high-speed internet connectivity in delivering quality education, establishing a robust health system, and fostering excellent business prospects in Ghana.

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, and the program's chairman, advised students to shift their research focus toward developing innovative ideas and skills promoting technology.

During his speech, Dr. Owusu Nyarko-Boateng highlighted Ghana's remarkable digital evolution in the mobile technologies ecosystem since the late 1990s. This evolution, he explained, progressed from fixed telephone technology to 2G, 3G, and 4G, facilitated by the deployment of high-capacity submarine fiber cables in the country.

He emphasized the crucial role of internet technology in enhancing service quality for organizations, institutions, and government agencies. The increasing usability of the internet, if sustained, could lead to exponential economic growth in Ghana as citizens leverage technology opportunities to create jobs.

Other notable speakers included Dr. Bernice Yram Danu (University of Energy and Natural Resources), Ing. Iddrisu Danlard (Sunyani Technical University), Ms. Audrey Asante (Lecturer, Catholic University), Dr. Patrick Kwabena Mensah (University of Energy and Natural Resources), Ing. Quansah Andrews (University of Energy and Natural Resources), and Dickson Among-Yam (MTN Manager).

The speakers emphasized the importance of students putting in effort to understand the application of light in the context of digital evolution, digitization, and fast internet connectivity. Dr. Bernice Yram Danu highlighted that everything requiring internet accessibility now begins with fiber, with the basic science involving the transmission of light.

Dr. Owusu Nyarko-Boateng further explained the historical progression from satellite and radio wave transmission by telecommunication companies to the current dominance of fiber optics in the digital ecosystem. He noted that with the widespread deployment of fiber optics cabling in Ghana, and its associated fiber broadband services, the technology that leverages the principle of light, has overcome challenges associated with slow internet connectivity.

Several students received awards for answering questions during the presentations, and they also received souvenirs, bags, hand sanitizers, branded T-shirts, etc. David Azare Kudivi, a second-year General Science student at St. James Senior High School, expressed in an interview that the training increased his passion for technology, especially in the use of computers and networks. He mentioned that the event also improved his knowledge of fiber optics and its applications.

As part of the training, participants were guided through the application of phonetics in fast internet connectivity, internet of things and intelligent systems communication, digital evolution for cellular and fiber optics technology, digital evolution of smart systems, fiber optics broadband service for a sustainable economy, and how to develop a career path in technology.

By

Franklina Nyadubea Owusu Darko

Vice president, OSU