Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ensure 2024 election is peaceful – Asantehene tells Dampare

Headlines Ensure 2024 election is peaceful – Asantehene tells Dampare
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to implement robust measures to ensure that the upcoming 2024 general elections are peaceful.

According to the Asantehene, Ghana has come of age and as such, proper measures have to be instituted to prevent disturbances that take place during general elections.

The Asantehene made the statement when the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare paid him a courtesy call at the Manhyia Palace as part of his visit to the Ashanti region.

“I will urge you that this year is an election year. This is not the first time we are voting; we’ve always been voting. I urge you all to put in measures to ensure peace in the upcoming election. You must protect the country, It is your duty hence, put in measures for the country to live to that.”

He also charged the police to put stringent measures in place to help fight against the menace of illegal mining which has led to the destruction of water bodies and forest reserves.

“Recently, there have been illegal mining cases which have become a challenge. I’ll plead with you all to help put a stop to that. It is affecting our lands and water bodies.

The IGP, Mr. Damapre also assured the Asantehene to continue his good works to promote peace in the country and indicated some measures that have been put in place to safeguard the security of Ghanaians.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Asantehene for his enormous support in building the nation.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Election 2024: GJA urges journalists to be mindful of their conducts this year Election 2024: GJA urges journalists to be mindful of their conducts this year

1 hour ago

Dumsor occurring because energy sector is broke – EdwardBawa Dumsor occurring because energy sector is broke – Edward Bawa

1 hour ago

I will only campaign for NPP if Napo is running mate – Ken Agyapong I will only campaign for NPP if Napo is running mate – Ken Agyapong

1 hour ago

Ensure 2024 election is peaceful – Asantehene tells Dampare Ensure 2024 election is peaceful – Asantehene tells Dampare

3 hours ago

Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, Member of the NDC legal team NDC can never have NPP’s audacity when it comes to tax introduction — Nii Kpakpo...

3 hours ago

Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubamar By estimate, tourism will contribute $5b to our economy per anum by 2025 — Deput...

3 hours ago

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalization AI not the problem, but rather how it's being used — Government hints at regulat...

3 hours ago

NDC government will pay Assembly members monthly allowances — Mahamapromises NDC government will pay Assembly members monthly allowances — Mahama promises

Just in....
body-container-line