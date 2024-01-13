Modern Ghana logo
NDC can never have NPP’s audacity when it comes to tax introduction — Nii Kpakpo Addo

Headlines Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, Member of the NDC legal team
Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, Member of the NDC legal team

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo has opined that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has so much audacity in implementing taxes compared to NDC.

The outspoken NDC lawyer noted that his party does not have the boldness of the NPP to introduce contentious taxes.

Lawyer Samoa Addo, Managing Partner of Addo and Addo Legal Attorneys and an NDC legal team member, made this remark on Asaase Radio's 'The Forum' show on Saturday, January 13.

"There are things about the audacity of this government to do, that my party is afraid to do. Taxes are unpopular," noted Mr. Addo.

His comments come after widespread criticism of the NPP government's implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption above the lifeline tariff threshold from January 1.

The NDC has opposed this tax hike, accusing the NPP of worsening the burden on Ghanaians amid economic hardships.

