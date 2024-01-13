‘Great news’ – IMF welcomes government’s agreement with bilateral creditors on debt treatment  

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has welcomed Ghana’s agreement with its official bilateral creditors under the Group of 20 Common Framework for Debt Treatment.

This clears the path for our Board to consider Ghana's first program review and continue providing much-needed support, the IMF Managing Director Ms. Kristalina Georgieva said, indicating that the move is a great news.

“I welcome Minister of Finance Ofori-Atta’s announcement that the Ghanaian authorities have reached an agreement in principle with their official creditors on a debt treatment, consistent with the objectives of the IMF-supported program, which aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, build resilience, and lay the foundations for stronger and more inclusive growth.

“I want to thank the Official Creditor Committee, especially the co-chairs, China and France, for all their work to reach this agreement. This is another substantial milestone for the G20 Common Framework under which G20 creditors joined forces to agree on debt relief for Ghana,” Ms. Kristalina Georgieva said in a release.

In her statement, the IMF Managing Director said she looks forward to continuing fruitful collaboration with Ghana.

The latest agreement with the Official Creditors paves the way for IMF Executive Board approval of the first review of the Fund-supported programme, allowing for the next tranche of IMF financing of US$600 million to be disbursed.

The IMF Board Approval should also trigger World Bank Board consideration of US$300 million Development Policy Operation (DPO) financing. In addition, the World Bank is expected to support the Ghana Financial Stability Fund with US$250 million to help address the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on the financial sector.

In a release from Ghana’s Ministry of Finance, it said these disbursements are key for Ghana's economic recovery and ambitious reform agenda