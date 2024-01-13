Gov’t finalises agreement with official creditors on debt treatment to pave way for IMF's second $600million

Government of Ghana has announced that it has reached an agreement with its Official Creditors under the G20 Common Framework, on a comprehensive Debt Treatment Beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

This has been announced in a release by the Ministry of Finance on Friday, January 12.

“The Government of Ghana commends the support and cooperation of its Official Creditors in reaching this agreement, which demonstrates a mutual commitment to restoring debt sustainability in line with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme targets.

“The Government is confident that this debt treatment, which entails significant flow relief during the programme period, will allow for the allocation of additional financial resources towards critical public investments, particularly in healthcare, education, and infrastructure development,” parts of the release said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the terms of the agreed debt treatment are expected to be formalised in a Memorandum of Understanding between Ghana and Official Creditors, which will then be implemented through bilateral agreements with each member of the Official Creditor Committee.

The latest agreement with the Official Creditors paves the way for IMF Executive Board approval of the first review of the Fund-supported programme, allowing for the next tranche of IMF financing of US$600 million to be disbursed.

“The IMF Board Approval should also trigger World Bank Board consideration of US$300 million Development Policy Operation (DPO) financing. In addition, the World Bank is expected to support the Ghana Financial Stability Fund with US$250 million to help address the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on the financial sector. These disbursements are key for Ghana's economic recovery and ambitious reform agenda,” the Ministry of Finance said in its release.