Thieves break into John Kumah's home; steal GH¢50k, other valuables at Chantan

On Friday evening, December 29, 2023, thieves burgled the residence of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency, situated in Chantan, Greater Accra.

According to the report filed at the Mile 7 Police Station, the thieves made off with an amount of GH¢50,000.

Additionally, they stole household appliances and important documents, including passports and birth certificates belonging to the Deputy Minister's wife.

The burglary occurred at 6:44 pm while the family was away attending a church event in town.

