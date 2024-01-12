Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
12.01.2024 Headlines

Akufo-Addo wants to kick ‘dumsor’ to me like football in 2025 – Mahama

John Dramani MahamaJohn Dramani Mahama
12.01.2024 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of attempting to leave trouble for him when he leaves office.

Speaking on the recent unannounced power outages (dumsor) in the country, the former president said it is deliberated on the part of government.

Engagement supporters of the NDC in his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in the Volta Region, John Dramani Mahama said President Akufo-Addo is kicking dumsor like football and wants to pass the challenges with power to him in 2025 when he takes over as President.

“Today dumsor. They are kicking it like a football. Why? Because he wants to kick it over the 7th January 2025 line and hand the trouble over to somebody else and yet we resolved it before they came into office,” the NDC flagbearer said.

According to John Dramani Mahama, the additional 15% VAT placed on electricity by government is wrong.

He insists that this will drive away investors and lead to the collapse of businesses in the country.

“Today they’ve put VAT on electricity bill and Covid levy, NHI Levy, GETFund levy all on electricity bill and so that’s going to send the cost of electricity bill up.

“This is making Ghana a very difficult place to do business. All business people are complaining. Because of the mismanagement of the president and his cousin and the vice president, it has plunged all of us into a difficult situation,” John Dramani Mahama argued.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

Dr. Kofi Amoahleft and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 'Digitalization in jobs-starved Ghana is like building a bridge to nowhere' — Ci...

48 minutes ago

Bekwai MP Joseph Osei-Wusuleft and Ralph Poku Adusei, aspiring parliamentary candidate I have no link with Togbe Afede; let Joe Wise provide evidence — Ralph Poku-Adus...

1 hour ago

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Centralleft and Francis Asenso Boakye, Bantama MP NPP primaries: Vote against ‘corrupt’ Asenso Boakye, else I'll expose him — Kenn...

1 hour ago

North Tongue MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft shaking hands with President Akufo-Addoright Consider me as Deputy National Security Co-ordinator; I can protect you from emb...

2 hours ago

Girls are six times higher of HIV transmission than boys —Health specialist Girls are six times higher of HIV transmission than boys — Health specialist

2 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama Akufo-Addo wants to kick ‘dumsor’ to me like football in 2025 – Mahama

2 hours ago

Anas' Number 12 expos claiming that I had Akufo-Addo in my pocket false, propaganda —Nyantakyi Anas' Number 12 exposé claiming that I had Akufo-Addo in my pocket false, propag...

2 hours ago

Cook-a-thon: I get waist pain standing half a day to cook; Faila's 227-hours record attempt will take a witch to break it —Ursula Owusu Cook-a-thon: I get waist pain standing half a day to cook; Faila's 227-hours rec...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo is like a father to me but we fell off after Anas' Number 12 expos —Nyantakyi Akufo-Addo is like a father to me but we fell off after Anas' Number 12 exposé —...

3 hours ago

I didn't see TB Joshua as a genuine man of God but I wasn't the one to condemn him —Prophet Owusu Bempah I didn't see TB Joshua as a genuine man of God but I wasn't the one to condemn h...

Just in....
body-container-line