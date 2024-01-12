Akufo-Addo wants to kick ‘dumsor’ to me like football in 2025 – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of attempting to leave trouble for him when he leaves office.

Speaking on the recent unannounced power outages (dumsor) in the country, the former president said it is deliberated on the part of government.

Engagement supporters of the NDC in his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in the Volta Region, John Dramani Mahama said President Akufo-Addo is kicking dumsor like football and wants to pass the challenges with power to him in 2025 when he takes over as President.

“Today dumsor. They are kicking it like a football. Why? Because he wants to kick it over the 7th January 2025 line and hand the trouble over to somebody else and yet we resolved it before they came into office,” the NDC flagbearer said.

According to John Dramani Mahama, the additional 15% VAT placed on electricity by government is wrong.

He insists that this will drive away investors and lead to the collapse of businesses in the country.

“Today they’ve put VAT on electricity bill and Covid levy, NHI Levy, GETFund levy all on electricity bill and so that’s going to send the cost of electricity bill up.

“This is making Ghana a very difficult place to do business. All business people are complaining. Because of the mismanagement of the president and his cousin and the vice president, it has plunged all of us into a difficult situation,” John Dramani Mahama argued.