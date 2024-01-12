Modern Ghana logo
'Digitalization in jobs-starved Ghana is like building a bridge to nowhere' — Citizen Kofi tells Bawumia

Headlines Dr. Kofi Amoahleft and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Dr. Kofi Amoah[left] and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Business mogul Dr. Kofi Amoah, known widely as Citizen Kofi, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's focus on digitalization.

According to the economist, the NPP flagbearer’s digitalisation drive amounts to "building a bridge to nowhere" in Ghana's current economic circumstances.

In a post on X reacting to Bawumia's launch of the digital payroll system to eliminate ghost names on government payroll, h stated, "it's crazy to build an expensive payment police system in a bankrupt country where majority of the people have no payments coming to them because they have no JOBS!"

Citizen Kofi urged the government to prioritize job creation, stating "Let our political leadership set good examples by not looting the public purse and using the money to create JOBS for the people."

The businessman also said "Our ears have been hurting with sermons on digitalization for too long whilst corruption and unemployment rage on. Let’s get our priorities properly aligned to serve the burning needs of Ghanaians ... JOBS."

